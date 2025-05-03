FG appoints Daser Chairman National Digital Literacy Technical Committee

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Federal Government has appointed President and CEO of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), Mr. David Daser, as Chairman of the newly inaugurated National Digital Literacy Technical Working Committee, a key body tasked with driving Nigeria’s digital inclusion strategy toward achieving 95% digital literacy by 2030.

The announcement was made by the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, during a two-day national workshop themed “Building Sustainability Towards Achieving 95% Digital Literacy Level by 2030”, held in Abuja from April 29 to 30.

The committee was formally inaugurated by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, alongside other members representing key institutions including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), ENGAUSA, and GIZ.

According to Akin Ogunlade, Head of Public Affairs at DBI, Daser’s appointment is a major milestone for the Institute, recognizing his leadership and long-standing commitment to advancing digital capacity across the country. The DBI President, delivering a goodwill message at the event, praised NITDA for its visionary leadership and reaffirmed DBI’s resolve to support national efforts in building a digitally literate population.

Top government officials in attendance included the Minister of Youth Development, Hon. Ayodele Olawande Wisdom; Minister of State for Education, Dr. Suwaiba Said Ahmad; and Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim—all of whom pledged strong support for Nigeria’s digital transformation vision.

Reiterating DBI’s strategic role, the Head of Learning and Development at DBI emphasized the institute’s ongoing collaboration with national and global partners to promote inclusive and sustainable digital literacy across Nigeria.

The committee’s formation signals a renewed national push to close Nigeria’s digital divide and empower citizens through widespread digital education by 2030.