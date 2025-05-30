Fernandes starts as Man Utd fight back to win in Hong Kong

Manchester United’s Sekou Kone (C) shoots on goal against Hong Kong during their friendly exhibition football match at the Hong Kong Stadium on May 30, 2025. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP)

Captain Bruno Fernandes started Manchester United’s match against Hong Kong on Friday despite mounting speculation over his future as they came from behind to win 3-1, with teenage substitute Chido Obi scoring twice.

Beaten and booed off in Malaysia on Wednesday, Ruben Amorim’s side were underwhelming in the first half of their second post-season friendly as they brought the curtain down on a dismal campaign.

Having fallen behind to a soft goal, Obi struck with a smart turn and finish five minutes after the break and again with a glancing header on 82 minutes.

Ayden Heaven scored with a late header as United ended their Asia trip on a winning note.

Manager Amorim, who took over from Erik ten Hag during the season but led United to a dismal 15th-placed finish in the Premier League, has plenty to ponder during the post-season break.

Foremost among his concerns is the future of Fernandes, who is reportedly weighing up a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

The Portugal international had a bright first half at the 40,000-capacity Hong Kong Stadium, which was about 85 percent full, before going off.

Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho also started despite appearing to be heading towards the Old Trafford exit.

Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund were the other regulars to feature from the off in southern China, where light rain all afternoon and evening made for a slick surface.

Fernandes and Garnacho caught the eye in the first half against a Hong Kong team ranked 153rd in the world, but it was the hosts who took the lead in the 19th minute with their first attack.

It was a mistake from United’s stand-in goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who allowed a decent but saveable effort from Brazil-born Juninho to fly off him into the net.

Amorim stood with his hands on his hips.

As the rain came down and the wind picked up, his compatriot Fernandes should have scored when clean through but opted for a Hollywood finish and was denied.

Winger Amad Diallo, who made an obscene gesture to fans in Kuala Lumpur after suffering personal abuse, came on with Obi for the second half as Amorim made wholesale changes.

Garnacho and Fernandes both made way, for what could be their final time in a United shirt.