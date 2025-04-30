Federal govt presents license to Isaac Balami University of Aeronautic, Management as school kicks off

The National Universities Commission, NUC, has officially presented the approved license for the immediate takeoff of Isaac Balami University of Aeronautic and Management.

Recall that President Tinubu had recently approved the university during a Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting held at the State House, Abuja.

The approval of the university whose license had been pending for the past four years had resulted in nationwide jubilation, especially among young Nigerians who have over the years been beneficiaries of the university owner, Comrade Isaac Balami’s magnanimity.

During the license presentation which held at the National Universities Commission, NUC, in Abuja on Wednesday,, the commission’s executive secretary, Professor Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu , charged the university and ten others who were presented their licenses to think Nigeria first and ensure professionalism in their operations,

He tagged the event dawn of a new chapter of a collective effort for better education in the country. He commended the desires of the promoters and proprietors to contribute to the Nigerian educational system.

The minister of education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa also charged Balami, other promoters and proprietors of the approved universities to adhere to delivering quality of education that Nigerians deserve. He charged them to ensure they protect the current partnership.

Meanwhile,, addressing journalists shortly after the presentation of the license, Balami commended president Bola Tinubu for breaking a four year jinx by approving what had lingered for years.

He said the president has displayed an uncommon interest in the growth of the nation’s education, stating, “this could only happen under a man who places a premium on education, stating that, “this happening in just two years of Mr President’s administration remains amazing and unprecedented.”

Balami who owns one of the biggest airline maintenance companies and owner of 7star Global Hanger said, “We have been working tirelessly since the past four years and we are grateful for everyone’s contribution in ensuring this became a success. Success can only be delayed. It will surely come. This has brought succor to many families waiting patiently for the take-off of this university.

“I give God all the glory and also those who allowed God to use him to stand for a common young man like me. At 35 years of age, I began this move. For four years, I was told it would not happen, but God used Mr President and we have achieved this, at least while I’m still 40. This shows Mr President is a leader who pays attention and ready to stand up for young people.

“We assure Nigerians that with the takeoff of our university, first made-in-Nigeria’s plane will soon take off.

“This is not my university. It’s a university for all. Being a child of nobody to becoming somebody today will propel us to achieve this together.”

The university’s Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Paul Jemitola who was also live at the event assured Nigerians that his experience in the Air Force in Europe, America and globally would impact young Nigerian generation, saying that big things are about to happen in Nigeria.

Alvin Atsegwasi who represented 88 agents that will be admitting foreign students from Europe and America said locating the university at the heart of Lagos was a smart move that has gotten parents calling already. He said “ A “jet” is about to take off in the name of Isaac Balami University of Aeronautic, Management