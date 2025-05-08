FCTA to demolish over 10 buildings on green areas, waterways

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA on Thursday said it will, in the next 48 hours, bring down over 10 buildings in an estate in the Wumba area of the territory for building on green areas and waterways.

Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council AMMC, Chief Felix Obuah disclosed this when he led development control officials on inspection of the area.

Obuah was also in Utako where he frowned at illegal developments by a developer he said had been so recalcitrant.

He said; “I did promise that every illegal structure going on in Abuja would go down. I am here again today to see that we have mobilized equipment and personnel to make sure that the illegal structure going on in this area in Utako, in the waterway, is going down.

“You can see for yourself, we have mobilized machinery and personnel. Just like I did promise, the whole thing is going down. We have to actually make sure that we sanitize this nonsense that is going on in Abuja. We can’t allow it to happen, because the Minister meant well. He is doing all his best. For those of us who are in AMMC, it is left for us to do the needful, which we are doing.

“You can see the workers and that work is still going on. When we invited the developers to provide legal documents for the activities they were carrying out, we discovered that there were no papers, no approval, no allocation. So I asked him to stop work. You can see that the work is still going on. So these properties that you are seeing there, they are all going down.

“Come back here in the next 48 hours, you’d see everything down. I have told you we are not going to take it lightly again with any illegal developer that don’t want to retain the master plan of Abuja.

“This area is a green area. We have invited the developer and asked him to stop working but then he doesn’t want to do that. The only language he will hear is, we will bring everything here down. That is all”, he declared.

Director, Department of Development Control, Muktar Galadima also disclosed that the developers had no approvals.

“We didn’t give them approval and when you look around, you would see the evidence that we marked these structures at different stages of development but the unfortunate thing and by our attitude people don’t like to respect our constituted authority and as I told my colleague that the only language Nigerians understand is the language of bring it down.

“The developer was invited and he was asked to stop work but it seems the only thing that they will understand is when the structures are down.

“We are looking of over 10 structures some are roofed and some are not yet roofed”, he stated.