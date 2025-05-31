FCTA denies reports of religious indoctrination in schools

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has dismissed as untrue, what it described as a misleading and malicious voice note circulating in Hausa Language purporting that Students in FCT Schools are being indoctrinated into a particular religion against their wishes.

Head, Information and Public Relations Unit of the Education Secretariat in the FCT Administration, Kabir Musa in a statement on Saturday said “the claims in the said audio are false, baseless, and deliberately misleading”.

he said investigations have revealed that “the Areas and School locations mentioned in the voice note are not in the Federal Capital Territory. They do not exist on any official map of the FCT. Findings clearly show that these locations are situated in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, a neighboring State approximately 20 to 25 kilometers from Abuja City Centre”.

According to him, the Schools mentioned are GSS Mararaba, GSS Bakin Ado, GJSS Kurunduma and Aunty Alice School “where a Teacher from one of the School claimed that some students were forced to accept another faith against their wish”.

He said FCT Schools are strictly secular institutions where Students of all faiths (Christians & Muslims) co-exist peacefully.

“The FCT Administration guarantees the freedom of worship and upholds the rights of every child to learn in an environment free from religious discrimination or compulsion.

“Our Teachers and School Administrators are highly trained professionals who operate strictly within the bounds of professional ethics and codes of conduct. They are dedicated to nurturing students into disciplined, responsible citizens without bias or prejudice.

“Under the focused and visionary leadership of the Honourable Minister of the FCT, Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike,(CON), Education in the FCT has been placed on the front burner. The ongoing massive renovation, reconstruction, and accelerated rehabilitation of Schools, coupled with the provision of infrastructure and ICT facilities across all Six six Area Councils, is a testament to this unwavering commitment.

“The FCT Education Secretariat, under the watchful supervision of the Mandate Secretary for Education, Dr. Danlami Hayyo and his Management Team have continue to implement a robust monitoring and feedback mechanism to ensure that FCT Schools remain Centers of Excellence, discipline, and inclusiveness.

“Let it be clearly stated that such divisive and harmful narratives aimed at destabilizing our Education System and Creating religious tension will not be tolerated. The FCTA reserves the right to take legal and administrative action against individuals or groups propagating such falsehoods against its Schools or Territory”, Musa added.