FCT: We’re a party of principle, not personalities — NRM

ABUJA – The National Rescue Movement (NRM) has reaffirmed its commitment to bringing genuine leadership to the grassroots by promoting values-driven governance over personality-based politics.

This was the central message during a formal event where chairmanship and councillorship aspirants officially announced their intentions ahead of the 2026 Area Council elections in the FCT.

Among those who made formal declarations were Comrade Dr Samson Hussaini Dan Yaro Waru, aspiring Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), and Hon Francis Akogwu Michael, who is contesting the Chairmanship of Bwari Area Council.

The event was also attended by Prince Chinedu Obi, the NRM National Chairman, who spoke on the party’s vision and growing appeal.

Prince Obi strongly criticised the current political climate in Nigeria, blaming the nation’s struggles on a departure from democratic principles. He highlighted that the NRM remains focused on the rule of law, internal democracy, and a people-first approach to governance.

He said, “What Nigeria lacks today is governance rooted in established norms and principles. Instead, we’ve strayed from democratic ideals to a system driven by the whims of individuals.

“We are a party of principle, not personalities. Over time, Nigerians have come to see the NRM as a party that truly believes in its documents, procedures, and the rule of law.”

Obi also assessed the state of the nation under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, stating that conditions had worsened for many Nigerians. He argued that any meaningful government must be measured by the quality of life it brings to ordinary people.

“The last two years in Nigeria have been marked by hunger, starvation, insecurity, and skyrocketing prices of goods.

“The NRM is committed to leveraging our human and material resources for national development and improving lives at the grassroots,” he said.

In his declaration speech, Comr. Dr Dan Yaro (AMAC chairmanship aspirant) said his decision to contest was born out of years of observing poor governance and a growing disconnect between leaders and the people. He described his campaign as a timely intervention to correct this.

“Representation became a no-go area, as if it’s an occult secret that should never be public knowledge. A time correction in form of my aspiration is here to bridge the gap between governance and the people,” he said.

Dr Dan Yaro presented a detailed five-point development agenda for AMAC, covering economic empowerment through small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), improved healthcare, road and power infrastructure, educational reform, and environmental sustainability. He vowed to prioritise inclusive governance and practical solutions to challenges facing young people and the wider community.

“The time for rhetoric leadership is over. Discussions that are people-oriented must take center table where the masses are considered,” he added.

Similarly, Hon Francis Akogwu Michael, in his own remarks, pledged to be a servant-leader and focus on transparency, inclusiveness, and direct engagement with residents of Bwari Area Council.

“I promise to work tirelessly for the development and progress of our party and community. I will engage directly with the people, listen to their concerns, and provide effective leadership,” Akogwu said.

Meanwhile, NRM National Chairman Prince Obi encouraged more Nigerians to step forward and join the party’s democratic process.

He revealed that the primaries would remain open until 30 June 2025, allowing other aspirants time to complete their documentation and formally express interest.

“It’s not just about the two area councils that have spoken. Everyone is welcome, especially those who have shown interest but are yet to complete the necessary protocols,” he said.