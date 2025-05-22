FCT Prisons: 56 inmates freed, 33 Shiites convicted – NCoS

The FCT Controller of Corrections, Olatunbosun Ajibogun with the judge

Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf, Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, has discharged 56 inmates across two custodial centers in the FCT Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).



The NCoS Public Relations Officer (PRO) of FCT command, Mr Samson Duza, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.



“Out of the 56 inmates discharged, 30 were from the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, while 26 others were from the Suleja Medium Security Custodial Centre.

“During the case review at Kuje Custodial Centre, the Chief Judge discharged five inmates, amongst which two awaiting trial inmates were granted bail.

“Three convicted inmates had their fines paid by the Brekete family, Legend Golden Care Foundation and other Civil Society Organisation (CSO), ” he said.

Similarly, in a separate case, Justice Belgore delivered a significant judgment concerning members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shiites, on the same day, at Kuje medium security custodial centre.

“Out of the 58 accused, 25 members, including one female, were discharged and acquitted, while the remaining 33 defendants were found guilty and convicted.

“Sentencing for the convicted individuals is scheduled for the following week.

“At Suleja custodial centre, a total of 102 cases were reviewed and 26 inmates discharged. Among the discharged inmates, 5 were convicted inmates while 21 were awaiting trial,” he said.

Duza said that the Chief Judge, in his magnanimity, paid the transportation fare of one inmate and compensation for another inmate, totaling N100,000.

In his address, the Controller of Corrections in charge of FCT Command, Olatunbosun Ajibogun, thanked the Judge and his entourage for the visit.

Ajibogun also commended them for their continuous commitment to decongest custodial centers, assuring him of his unreserved support and cooperation to have a sane system.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the jail delivery exercise was part of ongoing efforts by the Nigeria Correctional Service and critical stakeholders in the criminal justice system to ensure timely dispensation of justice.

This is also to alleviate overcrowding in correctional facilities and provide inmates with a fair hearing.