FCT ground rent: Momodu hails Tinubu’s intervention; says Wike acting like Nigeria’s co-president

By Ayobami Okerinde

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu, has commended President Bola Tinubu for intervening in the recent mass sealing of buildings in Abuja by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration, while criticising the actions of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, stating that he is behaving like Nigeria’s alternate president.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) began sealing over 4,000 properties on Monday in Abuja for non-payment of ground rent. Among the affected buildings were the PDP national secretariat, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) offices, Access Bank, TotalEnergies, and Ibro Hotel, all located in the Wuse Zone. The sealing followed a directive issued last Friday by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, instructing the FCTA to take possession of the revoked properties.

However, in a statement on Monday evening, FCT Director of Land Administration, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, announced that following President Tinubu’s intervention, owners of the sealed properties have been given two weeks to settle outstanding ground rents and associated penalties.

“However, the President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has intervened. Therefore, by Mr. President’s intervention, holders of the affected properties now have 14 days (two weeks) to settle the outstanding ground rents, with associated penalties,” the statement said.

Reacting to the development on Tuesday, Momodu praised Tinubu’s decisive action while sharply criticising Wike.

“Your Excellency, good evening Sir. I have just read the news here in America that you have stepped into the matter of your cantankerous Minister of FCT, Mr Nyesome Wike who sealed the National Secretariat of the PDP, the biggest rival of your ruling party, APC, and properties of other defaulters in Abuja earlier today,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“While no one should condone non-compliance of government obligations, government must always restrain itself from vindictive outbursts such as that of Nigeria’s most querulous politician who I’m sure is fast becoming a liability to your government.

He added, “The decision to stop Wike today achieved several points in your favor. We used to think we had two Presidents in Nigeria, Tinubu and Wike. Now, we know Wike has a boss who can checkmate his excesses.”

Momodu further lamented, “How I wished you had stopped his reckless disruption and distraction of the Sim Fubara government in Rivers State and saved the hapless people from this unfortunate contraption called emergency rule.

“Nigerians are currently going through so much hardship and pain, and you need to rescue them from Wike’s additional burden and insults.”

Comparing Wike to other ministers, he said, “Wike’s assignments are far smaller than that of Minister Dave Umahi [Minister of Works], yet the man is so humble while Wike subjects Nigerians to his tautological press conferences as if he’s running his own federal government and not under anyone’s control.

“Sir, there can’t be two Captains in one ship and I hope Wike got that message loud and clear from your powerful intervention today.”