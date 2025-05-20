Father of WASSCE candidate killed by stray bullet in Ibadan was evading arrest – Police

By Henry Oduah

Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the death of 14-year-old Kehinde Alade, who was fatally struck by a stray bullet in the Gbagi area of Ibadan on Tuesday morning.

Alade, who was reportedly on his way to sit for the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), was in the company of his father and twin brother when the incident occurred. The tragic shooting happened along the Gbagi market road in Egbeda Local Government Area.

According to a statement from the command’s spokesperson, Adewale Osifeso, the incident unfolded during a joint traffic enforcement operation involving police officers and the Oyo State Traffic Management Authority (OYTMA).

Osifeso said officers attempted to stop a black Honda Accord (Lagos registration number FST 639 JJ), driven by the boy’s father, Odunayo Alade, who was allegedly driving against traffic.

“Rather than complying with lawful directives, the driver allegedly accelerated towards the enforcement team in an attempt to evade arrest, ramming into two OYTMA vehicles and a Police Buffalo Patrol truck,” the statement reads.

The police said barricades were set up to halt the vehicle, but the driver reportedly forced his way through, continuing to drive recklessly. Osifeso noted that, given the driver’s behaviour, officers suspected a possible abduction or criminal activity and gave chase.

“In an attempt to immobilize the vehicle, a police corporal discharged a firearm aimed at the tyres,” the police spokesperson noted.

“Tragically, the bullet missed and struck Kehinde Alade ‘m’, who was seated in the rear seat behind the driver.

“He was immediately rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH), where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

“The deceased’s body has been deposited at the Adeoyo State Hospital mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

“To forestall any threat to public peace, the Commissioner of Police, CP Johnson Adenola, psc, immediately deployed tactical and intelligence units, including the Police Mobile Force (PMF), to the scene and other strategic locations in Ibadan.

“This swift response restored calm, ensured public safety, and allowed for normal activities to resume.”

Osifeso added that a comprehensive investigation has been ordered and that the officer who fired the fatal shot, along with other team members, has been taken into custody. He assured the public that the investigation would be transparent and its findings made public.