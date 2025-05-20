Father of student hit by stray bullet drove against traffic – Oyo govt

The victim being taken to the hospital.

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Government has expressed its condolences to the family of a secondary school student tragically killed on Tuesday during a routine traffic enforcement operation on Alakia Old Road, Ibadan, describing the incident as “sad, shocking and painful.”

In a statement, the government pledged to collaborate with the Oyo State Police Command to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure that “justice is served.”

The state government emphasised that the tragic event was entirely avoidable, noting that it stemmed from a traffic violation involving the boy’s father, who was driving against traffic.

Residents were urged to remain calm as authorities address the situation, while also being reminded of the importance of adhering to traffic regulations.

The government clarified that, contrary to some reports, the incident did not occur during a police chase of a suspected internet fraudster.

Instead, it was part of a routine operation by the Oyo State Road Traffic Maintenance Authority (OYRTMA), conducted in response to community complaints about frequent one-way traffic violations that have resulted in serious injuries and fatalities.

The operation involved OYRTMA officials working alongside police to enhance safety on Alakia Old Road, following previous assaults on OYRTMA staff and the recent fatality of one of their officials due to a traffic offence.

The government reported that the father of the deceased was driving a tinted black Honda Accord with the registration number FST 639 JU when he violated traffic rules around 7:30 a.m.

During an attempt to stop the vehicle, a policeman, who is currently under investigation by the Oyo State Police Command, allegedly “aimed a shot at one of the tyres of the car, which missed the target.”