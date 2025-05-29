Family seeks federal action in murder case of Delta Governor’s aide, Shimite Bello

By Luminous Jannamike

The family of Shimite Bello Love, the former Special Adviser on Trade and Export to Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, to ensure the transfer of the case file and the prime suspect, David Favour Love, to Abuja.

This follows allegations of a compromised investigation by the Delta State Police Command.

At a World Press Conference held in Abuja on Thursday, Chief Kimashinor Nwakalo-Imu, the head of Shimite’s family, accused the Delta State Police Command of conducting a ‘sloppy and unprofessional investigation’ into the alleged murder.

Nwakalo-Imu expressed concerns over the command’s refusal to fully comply with the IGP’s directive, warning that it could amount to obstruction of justice.

“We commend the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and his team for their unwavering commitment to justice in the case of Shimite’s alleged murder,” Nwakalo-Imu stated.

The IGP Monitoring Unit had earlier issued a query to the Delta State Police Command over its handling of the case, which stemmed from a domestic dispute on Easter Sunday.

The family’s petition to the IGP prompted federal intervention, but the Delta Command has only partially complied, transferring the case file while refusing to hand over the suspect.

“Despite the IGP’s directive to transfer both the case file and prime suspect, Mr. David Favor Love, to the IGP Monitoring Unit in Abuja, the Delta State Police Command in Asaba has only partially complied. The command’s refusal to hand over the suspect raises concerns about potential obstruction of justice,” Nwakalo-Imu added.

The family is pursuing a case of criminal negligence, regardless of autopsy results. Nwakalo-Imu emphasised that the matter falls beyond the family’s jurisdiction and requires state intervention.

“Our demands are simple and clear. No matter what the autopsy shows, whether it points to natural causes or something else, we are pushing for a case of criminal negligence. This is a matter the state must handle, as it’s beyond the family’s control.

“We are calling on the Inspector General to take action and hold Mr. David Favor Love accountable for criminal negligence. We won’t stop asking questions or fighting for justice.

“Specifically, we urge the Delta State Police Command to immediately rearrest Mr. David Favor Love and hand him over to the IGP Monitoring Unit, as directed. If they fail to act, we ask that the police declare him ‘Wanted’ and arrest him wherever he is found.

“This is about ensuring justice is served; swiftly and fairly,” he said.

Vanguard News