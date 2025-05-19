Family physicians warn of mental health crisis amid Nigeria’s challenges

… Decry burnout amid migration woes

By Chioma Obinna

As the world marks World Family Doctor Day themed: “Building Mental Resilience in a Changing World”, the Society of Family Physicians of Nigeria, SOFPON, on Monday called for urgent action to address mental health challenges in the country, highlighting the growing burden of mental health issues amidst economic instability, insecurity, and rapid societal change.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos organised in collaboration with R-Jolad Hospital, SOFPON National President, Dr. Blessing Chukwukelu, described mental health as a cornerstone of overall well-being. “Anxiety, depression, and stress-related disorders are becoming pervasive in Nigeria, yet they often go unrecognised until they escalate into crises. Family physicians are uniquely positioned to identify these challenges early and intervene effectively,” she said.

Chukwukelu stressed the need to prioritise mental health awareness and early intervention, citing alarming trends.

She emphasised that: “Stigma and misconceptions continue to prevent many from seeking help. We see cases of untreated stress and depression leading to tragic outcomes, such as suicide. This is unacceptable when solutions are within reach.”

The crisis is further exacerbated by the “Japa syndrome,” which has depleted the country’s healthcare workforce.

“Our family physicians and mental health specialists are leaving in droves, leaving us with an unsustainable gap. We must address this brain drain to safeguard Nigeria’s healthcare system,” she warned.

She said to address the situation, SOFPON has scaled up training programmes, including the Diploma in Family Medicine, to equip more doctors with the skills to manage mental health conditions.

“We are not just treating symptoms; we are building resilience in individuals and communities. This includes empowering families to recognise early warning signs of mental distress and seek timely care,” Chukwukelu stated.

She said as part of the day’s activities, SOFPON organised community outreach programs, road walks, and public awareness campaigns. “Mental health is everyone’s responsibility. Together, we can create a resilient, supportive society where individuals can thrive.”

Speaking, Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of SOFPON, Dr Sixtus Ozumba highlighted the growing mental health challenges faced by Nigerians, particularly healthcare providers.

Ozumba lamented the mass migration of doctors seeking better opportunities abroad, leaving Nigeria’s healthcare system overstretched.

“We have many family physicians on record, but how many are available to work? Doctors are overburdened with more patients and inadequate resources, leading to burnout and depression,” he noted.

The push factors driving doctors away, he said, include poor salaries, insecurity, and societal pressures, while pull factors like better pay and respect for the profession abroad make other countries attractive.

“In Nigeria, doctors face kidnappings, unpaid wages, and rising costs of living. On the other hand, countries like Canada, the UK, and Australia offer better pay, security, and respect for the profession.”

Ozumba also stressed the importance of doctors maintaining their mental health to continue serving others.

“Doctors are not immune to stress. They carry their burdens and those of their patients. Mental health resilience is key to sustaining the profession,” he added.

He called for policies to improve doctors’ welfare, curb migration, and strengthen healthcare delivery, emphasizing that “a healthy doctor is essential for a healthy society.”

Speaking, Managing Director of R-Jolad Hospital, Dr. Oladipo Funso, recognised the vital role of family physicians in healthcare delivery.

He said the World Family Health Day was set aside globally to honour the invaluable contributions of family physicians.

He highlighted the hospital’s commitment to family medicine, noting, “We have remained anchored in one guiding philosophy, the importance of family medicine as the bedrock of sustainable healthcare delivery.”

Funso emphasised the comprehensive care provided by family doctors, calling them “capable coordinators and compassionate listeners.”

He further announced that R-Jolad Hospital currently employs over 250 specialty healthcare providers and actively invests in the training Programme to develop competent family physicians.

He commended family doctors nationwide for their dedication to building a healthier Nigeria.