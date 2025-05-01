Family cries out to gov, Police over fresh demolition of property in Maryland

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

By Temilola Atolagbe

Members of the Aminatu Ilubamito family of Onigbongbo, Maryland, Lagos, have again cried out to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Inspector General of Police, and the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Onikan, over the alleged demolition of their property without any valid court judgment.

The family, through their lawyer, Mr. Victor Kolade, had earlier, in a petition dated March 4, 2025, accused certain individuals of malicious damage, forgery, fraudulent conversion, and forcible entry into their properties.

The accused parties have since denied all allegations. In a letter dated April 16, 2025, the Kuyasi Awuse family, through their legal representative, Mr. Yinka Muyiwa, denied the allegations, describing them as false and unfounded.

Despite these denials, the Ilubamito family alleged that a group of fierce-looking thugs, allegedly acting on the instructions recently descended on their properties and carried out a fresh round of demolitions.

Several buildings were reportedly destroyed in the attack.

In a statement, the Ilubamito family decried the continued disregard for the rule of law, revealing that both families had been invited by the Police to appear and present court judgments or any other valid documents to substantiate their respective claims to the disputed land.

However, while the Ilubamito family honoured the invitation and tendered their documents, the other family allegedly failed to show up.

“It is unfortunate that they refused to appear before the Police or present any valid documents,” the Ilubamito family said.

“We are a peace-loving family. We have chosen to follow the law, not violence, and we have in our possession a valid court judgment declaring us the rightful owners of the land.”

The disputed properties are located at No. 713, Iya Oloye Crescent, Ismail Estate, Idiroko, Onigbongbo, and Nos. 291, 293, 295, and 297, Ikorodu Road, Idiroko Bus Stop, Maryland, Lagos.

According to the statement, the Ilubamito family is the recognised owners of the properties, which they have peacefully possessed and managed for decades.

They cited a judgment by Justice Adeyinka Morgan of the Lagos High Court in suit No. AB/31/57, which affirmed the family as the statutory owners of approximately 30.98 acres of land at Ismail Estate, including the currently disputed properties.

In the case, Joseph Atunrase and Bamgbola Amao v. Kamil Ismail and six others, Justice Morgan ruled that the land in question belonged to Aminatu Ilubamito and did not form part of the Alashe Chieftaincy Family land.

The court further declared the purported sale to the plaintiffs as null and void.

The Ilubamito family explained that their late ancestor, Aminatu Ilubamito, was the original owner of the land, which had been lawfully leased to one Mr. Kamil Ismail, popularly known as “the Japanese.”

However, they alleged that in recent times, individuals claiming ties to the Kuyasi Awuse family entered the properties, demolished existing structures without legal backing.

The Ilubamito family said despite the provocations, they have refrained from taking the law into their hands in a bid to maintain peace and public order.

They are now appealing for urgent intervention from Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Inspector General of Police, and other relevant authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly, bring the culprits to justice, and restore their rights to the disputed properties.