Family announces new date for Christian Chukwu’s burial

The family of Christian Chukwu, has announced that the burial of Nigeria’s football legend will hold on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

Chukwu, was earlier scheduled to be buried on August 22, 2025 in Enugu.

According to a statement signed by Emeka Christian Chukwu Jr, the clash of the previous date with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference scheduled to hold between 22–28 August 2025 in Enugu necessitated the change.

His statement reads, “We most respectfully wish to inform you of the slight change on the burial of Chairman Christian Chukwu previously scheduled for 22nd August, 2025. The new date is now Saturday, 16th August 2025.

“This change is necessitated on the clash of the previous date with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference scheduled to hold between 22–28 August 2025, being hosted by Enugu State Government.

“Please kindly accept our apologies for whatever inconvenience this change on the date may cause you.”

The former Green Eagles’ captain, who played his club football for only Enugu Rangers earned 54 caps for Nigeria with five goals.

He led the Green Eagles as skipper to the AFCON glory on home soil in 1980 and was an assistant coach to Dutch coach Clemens Westerhof when the Super Eagles won the AFCON for the second time in Tunisia in 1994.

He qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 1994. He also assisted Sebastine Brodericks when Nigeria won the FIFA JVC U-16 World Cup in China in 1985.

He was the Super Eagles’ head coach at Tunisia 2004 AFCON where Nigeria won a bronze medal.

