Family accuses retired CP, church of sabotaging murder probe

By Evelyn Usman

Distraught family of 24-year-old Saheed Shoboyejo, who was killed two months ago, in Osuke community, Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, has accused a retired Commissioner of Police and a church of attempting to obstruct justice in the case.

The bereaved family, which briefed newsmen in Ikeja, Lagos, yesterday, expressed concerns over the handling of the murder case, alleging that the prime suspect had been boasting of his release despite overwhelming evidence linking him with the killing.

It will be recalled that the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun directed the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos, to transfer the suspect to the Special Investigations Unit in Abuja for further investigations, while the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Muyiwa Adejobi assured that the Police would carry out proper investigations. But the family questioned the delay in arraigning the prime suspect in court. It, therefore, appealed to the IGP to ensure the murder case was not swept under the carpet.

Representative of the family,Olusoji Jinadu, said: “We want to appeal to the Inspector General of Police to come to our aid as the Police at SIU are being pressurized to release the suspect.

Within two weeks that SIU took over the investigations, they got all they needed to arraign the suspect in court and even informed us that they would arraign him the following week.”

and that they were waiting to arrest other members of his gang .

“The SIU sent a team of detectives to Lagos to visit the murder scene. In the process, a female Police Insector who is the prime suspect’s lover was linked to the case. She was invited to Abuja for questioning.

“But the suspect has been calling people and boasting that he only needed money to be released from Police net.

“The police at Sango Area Command and Zone 2 already has enough evidence to prosecute the suspect. We don’t know why SIU that has completed investigation on the matter will have to start the investigation all over again.

“We have it on good authority that a retired Commissioner of Police and the church the suspect claimed to be working for, have been running around to ensure his release.

“We want the IGP to call the police at SIU to order and ensure that the killer of our son is not allowed to go unpunished. Our demand is that the suspect should be arraigned in court,” he said.