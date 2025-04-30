Families laud Ojulari’s appointment as new NNPC MD



The royal families of Oke-Ode in Kwara State, have congratulated president Bola Tinubu on the appointment of Bashir Bayo Ojulari as the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC).

This appointment comes as a result of the replacement of former Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari.

According to Prince Semiu Nasir Sanni, Secretary of the Olomo Oba of Oke-Ode, Ojulari has consistently demonstrated his ability to excel in various roles, adding that, Bashir, as an illustrious son of Oke-Ode, “We are sure Nigeria will witness a tremendous change in the ups and downstream of the Nigerian oil sector.

“His track record at his various positions is a testament to his ability to excel in any assignment given to him.”

“On behalf of the Olomo Oba of Oke-Ode, Prince Sanni wished Ojulari well in his new role and expressed hope that he would address the perennial problems affecting the nation’s economy.

“We pray he solves the perennial problem affecting that important sector of the Nation’s Economy,” he concluded.