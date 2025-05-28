Fagbemi, NDLEA Boss Declare: Amendment of NDLEA Act will bolster Nigeria’s drug control efforts

Fagbemi

— Urge Stakeholders to Renew Energy, Resolve Against Drug Trafficking

By Kingsley Omonobi

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), have expressed optimism that the recent amendment of the NDLEA Act by the National Assembly will strengthen Nigeria’s drug control efforts once signed into law by President Bola Tinubu.

They made these remarks during the opening ceremony of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Drug Control meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, 28 May 2025.

Delivering the keynote address, Minister Fagbemi highlighted the unprecedented efforts by the NDLEA over the past four years. He cited significant achievements including arrests, seizures, convictions, and extensive evidence-based drug demand reduction initiatives, particularly through the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) social advocacy platform that educates communities on the dangers of drug abuse.

He emphasized NDLEA’s growing international cooperation and partnerships that have contributed to the sustained fight against drugs with renewed energy and vigour.

“The Federal Ministry of Justice has collaborated closely with the NDLEA to ensure our national legal system effectively supports the agency’s drug control mandate,” the Minister said.

He revealed that the amendment of the NDLEA Act is in its final stages and will substantially enhance the agency’s capacity to combat substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking nationwide.

“The Ministry is also providing support in proceeds of crime management, which is essential for dismantling the financial networks of drug traffickers,” he added.

Minister Fagbemi, represented by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, Mr. Mohammed Abubakar, acknowledged the vital contributions of other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders. He praised the work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee in coordinating a whole-of-government approach to Nigeria’s drug challenges.

He also commended state governments that have established their own drug control committees and civil society organizations working at grassroots levels.

He urged all present to expand prevention programmes to tackle the root causes of drug abuse, with a focus on youth, women, vulnerable, and marginalized groups.

“Let us leave this meeting with renewed commitment to protecting our youth, securing our communities, and building a healthier, safer Nigeria for generations to come,” he concluded. “The commitment from NDLEA, the Inter-Ministerial Committee, and other stakeholders holds the promise of a drug-free Nigeria.”

In his welcome remarks, Brig. Gen. Marwa acknowledged funding challenges that hindered full implementation of the National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP 2021–2025), but affirmed the Agency’s determination to pursue its objectives undeterred.

He welcomed the amendment of the NDLEA Act, which he said would significantly strengthen the Agency’s institutional capacity for drug supply reduction. He informed the assembly that the amended Act has been passed by the National Assembly and is awaiting the President’s assent.

Marwa urged all stakeholders to renew their energy and resolve, calling for passion and optimism in addressing Nigeria’s evolving drug challenges.

Progress Under the NDCMP

Reviewing progress under the Fourth National Action Plan, Marwa reported:

Arrest of 31,334 drug offenders, with 6,839 convictions.

Seizure of 4,333,636.9 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs.

Destruction of 426.46724 hectares of cannabis farms.

Provision of counselling and rehabilitation services to 19,033 individuals.

Expanded WADA sensitization activities across states, local governments, wards, and communities.

He highlighted that these efforts fostered a sense of shared ownership and collective commitment to curbing substance abuse, trafficking, and proliferation nationwide.

Representing the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Country Representative Cheikh Ousmane Toure, via Dr. Akani Ibanga, stated that Nigeria stands at a critical intersection between public health and security regarding its drug response.

He underscored the urgency of the mission, noting that drug use impacts health, safety, productivity, social cohesion, and community resilience.

Dr. Ibanga urged stakeholders to base their efforts on data, highlighting that approximately 3 million Nigerians suffer from drug use disorder, representing 7.5% of the global total of 39.5 million — a worrying statistic that demands committed action.

He encouraged the meeting to focus on completing the implementation of the NDCMP to meet the country’s drug control goals effectively.