FA Cup success ‘massively important’ for Man City, says Guardiola

Pep Guardiola said winning the FA Cup would still be signficant for Manchester City, even if victory in Saturday’s final will not mask a disappointing season by their own high standards.

City were deposed as Premier League champions by Liverpool for the first time in five years and are facing a first trophyless season since Guardiola’s debut campaign in 2016/17 if they do not beat Crystal Palace in this weekend’s showpiece match at Wembley.

Indeed, Guardiola’s men, with two league games remaining, face a fight just to finish in the top five of the Premier League to secure Champions League qualification.

But the City manager insisted Friday all of the club’s focus was fixed on lifting a trophy in their third consecutive FA Cup final.

“That is the problem, right? The FA Cup now is not the first choice (trophy),” Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference. “Once we are here of course we want the trophy.

“It is massively important.

“But to win the trophy you have to be there. And to have to be there, you have to win previous games. And we have done it for many, many years in the last years.”

Erling Haaland is expected to start after making his comeback from a six-week injury absence in last weekend’s disappointing goalless draw at already-relegated Southampton.

Guardiola added he is not thinking about managing Kevin De Bruyne’s minutes to ensure he can also play a part in his last home match for the club on Tuesday against Bournemouth.

But the City boss is not willing to take a risk on welcoming back Ballon d’Or winner Rodri.

The Spanish midfielder is nearing a return after suffering cruciate ligament damage in September.

“He is much, much better,” said Guardiola of Rodri. “I am waiting for the doctors. When they tell me when he is ready, he is going to start.

“We don’t want to take a risk and take a step back.”