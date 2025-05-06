Ezeilo proposes strategies for effective delivery of police duty solicitors scheme

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Professor Joy Ezeilo, SAN, Deputy Chairperson of the African Women’s Leadership Network (AWLN) Nigerian chapter and founder of Women Aid Collective (WACOL), has outlined actionable strategies to enhance the delivery of the Police Duty Solicitors Scheme (PDSS).

Speaking via Zoom in Uyo, following the launch of the PDSS in Akwa Ibom State and during the training of Duty Solicitors, Ezeilo emphasized the importance of capacity building, infrastructure strengthening, and increased collaboration between the police and civil society groups for the effective implementation of the scheme.

She identified several key strategies, including: Capacity building for police officers, with nationwide sensitization campaigns, workshops, and media outreach to educate officers on the importance of the PDSS.

Incorporating PDSS and human rights principles into police training curricula to foster respect for legal safeguards.

Strengthening the infrastructure of the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria (LACON).

Improving access to police stations to ensure the scheme’s effectiveness, as well as promoting cooperation between the police, legal practitioners, and civil society.

Professor Ezeilo noted that while the police play a crucial role in upholding human rights within the criminal justice system, systemic issues such as corruption and lack of training often hinder their effectiveness in safeguarding legal rights. “Regrettably, systemic issues like corruption, lack of training, and disregard for legal safeguards have led to widespread abuses,” she stated.

In his opening remarks, Samson Adula (Esq), Akwa Ibom State Coordinator for LACON, expressed enthusiasm over the successful launch of the PDSS in the state, emphasizing the need for collaboration between the police, legal practitioners, and civil society organizations. He noted that, while the PDSS has been introduced in many states, it had not yet been established in Akwa Ibom until now. Adula also assured the attendees of future trainings to ensure the scheme is effectively implemented.

“This event marks a milestone in improving access to justice and legal aid at police stations and detention facilities in Akwa Ibom. LACON remains committed to deepening this impact through collaboration and training,” Adula said.

Adebayo Akinlade, convener of the Duty Solicitors Network, provided training to the participants, educating them on how the PDSS works and the importance of ensuring its success in Akwa Ibom, as in other states where it has already been established.

Participants at the event included members of the Nigerian Bar Association, the Akwa Ibom Ministry of Justice, the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, FIDA, and representatives from the Nigerian Police Force, Akwa Ibom State Command.