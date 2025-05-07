Eze Igbo Ghana hails new pope, Robert Francis Prevost, Pope Leo XIV

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost addresses the crowd on the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter’s Basilica for the first time, after the cardinals ended the conclave, in The Vatican, on May 8, 2025. Robert Francis Prevost was on Thursday elected the first pope from the United States, the Vatican announced. A moderate who was close to Pope Francis and spent years as a missionary in Peru, he becomes the Catholic Church’s 267th pontiff, taking the papal name Leo XIV. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

The Eze Ndigbo Ghana, HRM Eze, Dr Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, has joined other world leaders to congratulate the new Catholic Pontif, Robert Francis Prevost who goes by the title

Pope Leo XIV.

The new Pope, Robert Prevost, 69, is the first American pontiff to be elected leader of the over 1.4 billion Catholic Church members worldwide.

The Chicago-born Prevost is seen as a reformer and worked for many years as a missionary in Peru before attainment of his new statues.

In a statement issued from the revered Obi-Ukwu Obieziokwu palace in Ghana, HRM Ihenetu said: “On behalf of elders in Obieziokwu palace and Ndigbo in Ghana, I

rejoice with the new Pope and pray that God Almighty will give him the grace to supretend over the Catholic family.

“At this time, when the world is in turmoil, when poverty and war is plaguing many countries, I pray that the Pope would have the grace and the courage to continue from where Pope Francis stopped by becoming friend of the poor and the less privileged. and not to support gayism, ” he prayed.