Exam Crisis: Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls for suspension of JAMB Registrar

Ohanaeze hails President Bola Tinubu for honouring Nwosu.

…Urges Federal Government to Set Up Commission of Inquiry

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU – The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has expressed deep disappointment with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) over its handling of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The group has called for the immediate suspension of the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo also urged the Federal Government to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate both the immediate and remote causes of the crisis surrounding the UTME.

According to the group, “Only by doing this can patriotic Nigerians—especially the victims and their families—find sustainable relief from the avoidable anguish, pressure, anxiety, and trauma caused by this incident.”

In addition, Ohanaeze Ndigbo called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take proactive steps to address the grievances and work towards building a more just and equitable society.

A statement signed by the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Senator John Azuta-Mbata, the apex Igbo socio-cultural body said: In reminiscence, we note that in the press briefing by JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, he attributed the primary cause of the incident to the inability of their service provider to update some of the delivery servers when patch errors were detected in some centres.

“In the midst of the foregoing, I wish to state in unambiguous terms that our people all over the world are not satisfied with the periferrial reasons and tangential justifications given by JAMB in this circumstance, as this portends not only attempt to jeopardize the future of our children, but is equally a calculated attempt to vitiate the backbone of the zone which is anchored on education.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo furthermore implores the Federal Government to set up a commission of enquiry to determine the immediate and remote causes of this menace. It is only by so doing can patriotic Nigerians, especially the victims and their families shall have sustainable relief over the avoidable anguish, pressure, anxiety and tremendous trauma nflicted on them as a result of this incident.

“There is no gainsaying that Ndigbo over the years have been treated unfairly under the quota system, whereby our young people under arbitrary standards have to attain higher cut off marks for university admission. In spite of these hurdles, our people are expected to compete in the same job market with the so called educationally disadvantaged. This development ironically reinforces our consistent call over the years for restructuring, to enable the federating units and regions grow at their various pace and strength.

“Nigerians must know the truth and we must all rise together to say never again will our students and parents be allowed to suffer this injustice, irrespective of any part of the country they may come from . We must protect our Youth who are our today and our future.

“Finally, we therefore urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take proactive steps to address the grievances of the Igbo people and work towards a more equitable society.”