Ex-minister Adegoroye salutes Nigerians for sustaining democracy

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has appreciated the courage displayed by Nigerians to keep democracy stronger since 1999.

Adegoroye in a statement to mark this year’s democracy day, said that politicians owe the citizens deep gratitude for not giving up on democracy despite some unfulfilled expectations in the last 26 years.

According to him, “We politicians know that Nigeria is still under democratic rule today because the citizens keep forgiving our mistakes and keep encouraging us to do better each time.

“We don’t do well either through policies, decisions or actions, and I am confident that under democratic rule the country will keep getting better with every passing year.”

The former minister appealed to Nigerians to keep working to strengthen democracy through participation in all activities that are intended to develop civilian rule.

“I know that the citizens have kept our nation standing and our democracy growing, through their sweat, blood and daily toils, and we who are privileged to lead must never take them for granted,” he said.

Adegoroye, however, congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the second anniversary of his administration and implored him to listen and do everything possible to meet the genuine desires of the masses while also resetting the nation’s economic trajectory.

“I acknowledge that the country may not be where you and I expect it to be but I am confident to say that it is certainly no longer where it used to be,” he said.

The former member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, particularly implored the legislature at all levels of government to see democratic survival as their primary responsibility by rising above sentiments to do the sacred job of checks and balances effectively and honestly towards building the confidence of the people in democracy.

He enjoined religious leaders of all faiths to always speak truth to power objectively, and mobilize their followers towards working for a more prosperous Nigeria

Adegoroye said that the traditional institution needs to be supported through greater roles in administering the affairs of their communities as the closest to the grassroots.

He expressed worry about the continuous brain drain aggravated by the japa syndrome, asserting that no society can achieve substantial development if its best brains run away from their land.

While praying for a better Nigeria, the former minister asked state governors, to give the citizens greater hope through sound policies and programs in their respective states.