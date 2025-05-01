Ex-minister Adegoroye lauds Aiyedatiwa on Akure–Idanre road dualization

…Urges Immediate Action on Ilaje Seaport Project

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has commended Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for flagging off the dualization of the Akure–Idanre Road, describing it as a sign that Ondo State’s infrastructure development agenda is now fully on course.

In a statement issued in Akure, the state capital, Adegoroye congratulated the governor, his administration, and the people of the state for what he called a “symbolic step forward.”

“I congratulate Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the government, and the people of Ondo State on the commencement of the Akure–Idanre Road dualization project,” he said.

Reflecting on the political transition following the sudden passing of former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Adegoroye noted that the governor had now found his footing and was beginning to deliver impactful governance.

“At the beginning of his regime in February, I assured the people that his sudden and shocking assumption of office, following the unexpected demise of our late leader, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and the political controversies that ensued, had temporarily slowed down government activities. But now, he has settled in and is taking bold steps forward,” he said.

The former minister applauded Aiyedatiwa’s focus on agriculture and tourism, particularly the ongoing development of the Araromi seaside, which he said holds great potential as a world-class tourist destination.

He also highlighted other major projects, including the Akure–Oda Road, the flyover at Shagari Village junction, and the Ijoka Road dualization, urging the administration to ensure their timely completion.

“My joy is that, within a very short period, Aiyedatiwa has begun to erase the long-held sentiment among Akure residents that the state capital has been deliberately neglected by successive administrations,” Adegoroye said.

In addition, the former minister urged Governor Aiyedatiwa to prioritize the development of the Ilaje Deep Seaport, emphasizing its transformative potential for the state’s economy.

“I appeal to Mr. Governor to do all that is necessary to dismantle any bottlenecks delaying the immediate development of the Ilaje seaport,” he stated.

Adegoroye recalled that under the Akeredolu-Aiyedatiwa administration, the Federal Executive Council had approved the project in 2023.

“Once completed, the Ilaje seaport has the capacity to transform the economy of Ondo State, usher in unprecedented prosperity, and significantly uplift the riverine communities,” he added.