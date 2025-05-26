Ex-Man Utd coach Erik ten Hag takes over at Leverkusen

Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was appointed the new head coach of Bayer Leverkusen on Monday, the German club announced.

Ten Hag will replace Xabi Alonso, who led Leverkusen to the 2023-2024 Bundesliga title and the German Cup and was announced on Sunday as the new coach of Real Madrid.

Alonso is replacing Carlo Ancelotti as coach at Real Madrid.

Dutchman Ten Hag left United in October 2024, departing after a largely disappointing two-and-a-half years in charge although he did win the League Cup and FA Cup in his time at Old Trafford.