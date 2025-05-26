Ex-CBN aide reveals no records of alleged $400,000 received for Emefiele

The seventh prosecution witness, Mr John Adetola, told an Ikeja High Court that he did not document the alleged $400,000 he handed to the former Central Bank Governor (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Adetola, an executive assistant to the former CBN governor, said this on Monday while being cross-examined by Emefiele’s lead counsel, Mr Olalekan Ojo (SAN), in the ongoing trial of Emefiele.

Emefiele is standing trial on a 19-count charge bordering on receiving gratification and corrupt demands.

Emefiele’s co-defendant, Henry Omoile, is facing a three-count charge bordering on unlawful acceptance of gifts by agents.

Adetola, also admitted that he did not present any WhatsApp chat or telephone conversation to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), informing Emefiele about collecting the $400,000 on his behalf.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adetola had, in his evidence-in-chief testified that he delivered $400,000 to Emefiele.

However, under cross-examination, Adetola admitted that he did not keep any record of the alleged $400,000 receipt.

He narrated that in 2018, Mr Eric Odoh sent him a WhatsApp message instructing him to collect the sum from one John Ayoh and hand it over to Emefiele when he arrived in Lagos.

“I went to John Ayoh’s house at Lekki; he gave me an envelope. I came back to the office and gave it to the former CBN governor,” the witness said.

The witness also told the court that in his extrajudicial statement, made while in EFCC custody, he did not mention any WhatsApp or telephone conversation with Emefiele regarding the $400,000.

Adetola denied any agreement with the EFCC to testify against Emefiele in exchange for immunity from prosecution.

He added that the EFCC confronted him with WhatsApp printouts related to the alleged money.

While being cross-examined by Mr Adeyinka Kotoye (SAN), counsel to the second defendant, the witness confirmed he had no dealings with the second defendant in relation to his testimony.

During re-examination by EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), the witness was asked why he did not document the $400,000 he allegedly collected on Emefiele’s behalf.

“I didn’t see any need for it,” he replied.

Justice Rahman Oshodi thereafter discharged the witness and adjourned the case until May 27 for continuation of trial.