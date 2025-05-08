Ex-boxing champion, Peter Oboh preaches world peace on in-law, Jorgensen’s birthday

The ex-British, Commonwealth and WBA inter-continental light heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has celebrated his brother-in-law, Mr. Christian Jorgensen, on his birthday, using the opportunity to call for world peace.

He said: “I wish Mr. Christian Jorgensen, a Norwegian engineer, who is all so my brother-in-law, a wonderful 49th birthday today, which is 8th of May.

“In this new world, where peace always comes with a price, we must learn to appreciate the grace of God that keeps us alive each moment.

“We must remember to use this opportunity to pray for peace in the Israeli-Palestinian war, peace in the Ukraine-Russia war, and peace in the Sudanese civil war as well.

“Finally, we need strong prayers as well that India and Pakistan will not end up in a full-blown war too. Peace must be given a chance,” Peter Oboh included.