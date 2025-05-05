Evolving the role of the African project manager – Richard Ubani

Project Management in Africa is undergoing a quiet transformation. No longer confined to timelines, budgets, and deliverables, the modern African Project Manager is now a strategic actor shaping the trajectory of industries and communities.

Having led large-scale engineering, oil and gas, infrastructure and construction projects across Nigeria, I have witnessed the evolution of our roles — from behind-the-scenes coordinators to front-line decision-makers.

The Traditional Role: Technical Execution

Historically, project managers in Africa were valued primarily for their technical competence — managing resources, enforcing work schedules, and reporting progress. Success was defined by task completion, not necessarily by impact or innovation. This model, while effective in certain contexts, limited the ability of project managers to influence long-term outcomes.

The Shift: Strategic Leadership and Value Creation

Align projects with broader national and corporate strategies

Design with sustainability and ESG principles in mind

Serve as liaisons between technical teams and policy stakeholders

Drive innovation and build organizational learning cultures

My Experience: Building Strategic Capacity

At De-Juviri Empire Ltd, I led multidisciplinary teams and developed project SOPs that integrated not just process controls, but performance metrics tied to organizational KPIs. Beyond execution, I focused on mentoring team members to think critically, manage up, and innovate solutions that aligned with long-term business goals.

Mentorship and Succession Planning

One of the most rewarding aspects of my work has been training future project leaders. I developed a competency framework and mentorship program within my department that has produced several mid-level managers now leading critical projects. This approach ensures that the transformation of the PM role is not personality-driven but systemic.

Conclusion

Africa’s development journey will be shaped not just by what gets built, but by how it’s built and who leads the process. Project Managers who rise beyond execution to influence policy, culture, and innovation will be the architects of this new era. We must continuously expand our vision, develop new capabilities, and embrace our evolving strategic relevance.