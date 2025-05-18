Even a blind man can see I’m beautiful – Erica Nlewedim

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular reality tv star and actress, Erica Nlewedim has averred that even a blind man knows she is beautiful. Nlewedim made this known as a guest on Curiosity made me ask a show anchored by skitmaker, Isbaeu.

When asked about her confidence and self-image, Erica didn’t hold back.

“Even a blind man can see that I am beautiful. I don’t even need to say it,” she said with a laugh, exuding self-assurance.

On the topic of her former housemate Laycon, with whom she had a famously complicated relationship during their time on BBN, Erica clarified that there is no bad blood between them.

“We are good, we are very good. We are so good, I wish I could say the same for you. You and that girl… Are you guys good?” she quipped, turning the spotlight on the host in a moment of lighthearted banter.

Speaking on her Big Brother Naija experience, Erica hinted at a strong belief that she could have taken home the grand prize if things had gone differently.

“I think so, because obviously, the money they kept for voting — they gave it to me, and that was a lot of money. Yes, I think I could have won,” she said, possibly referencing the overwhelming support she received from fans despite her early disqualification from the show.

Transitioning to her acting career, Erica confidently rated her performance and skills in front of the camera.

“I am very good at acting. I’ll rate myself 10 out of 10,” she stated.