European leaders to meet in Ukraine Saturday, says Zelensky

European leaders from the “coalition of the willing”, a grouping of countries which have pledged strengthened support for Kyiv, will meet in Ukraine on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Zelensky did not say who would attend or where the summit would take place.

Around 30 countries are part of the coalition, led by Britain and France.

London and Paris have used the alliance to put pressure on Russia over its three-year invasion of Ukraine, and have suggested members could eventually deploy troops to the country in the event of a ceasefire.

Russia has said it will not tolerate any Western military presence in Ukraine once the fighting ends and has warned the proposal could spark war between Moscow and NATO.

“We are also getting ready in Ukraine for a meeting with the leaders of the coalition of the willing,” Zelensky told a military summit in Oslo via video link on Friday.

“We need this coalition, and we need it to be strong enough to guarantee security… Tomorrow, the meetings,” he added, without elaborating.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said earlier there would be a meeting on Saturday involving Norway, Zelensky and “the French and British leadership”, without elaborating.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb’s office said he would take part in a “virtual meeting” of the coalition on Saturday, and had been invited by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Neither Britain nor France have commented publically on the gathering.

Ukraine has been urging its allies to send troops to its territory once hostilities cease to protect against future Russian aggression.

It has also been pressing the coalition to ramp up sanctions pressure on Russia.