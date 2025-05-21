Euro 2028 hosts must qualify but two places reserved for them – Report

Euro 2028 hosts England, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales will compete in qualifying for the tournament, UEFA said Wednesday.

The European football governing body confirmed the qualification format for the 24-team tournament, reserving two places for host nations who do not qualify.

“(The) hosts… will also participate in qualifying, drawn into separate groups,” said UEFA in a statement after an executive committee meeting in Bilbao ahead of the Europa League final.

“The 12 group winners and eight best runners-up (20 teams) will advance directly to the EURO 2028 final tournament.

“Two spots in the final tournament will be reserved for the two best-ranked host nations who are not qualified as group winners or best runners-up after the completion of the qualifying group stage.”

The remaining places at the tournament will be won via play-offs between the remaining qualifying group runners-up and the highest ranked 2026-27 Nations League non-qualified group winners.

The number of spots available through play-offs will depend on whether host nations qualify directly through the groups or via the reserved qualifying slots.

Euro 2024 hosts Germany qualified directly to the tournament, eventually won by Spain who beat England in the Berlin final.