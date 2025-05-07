EU, UN agencies launch €60M social Protection, health drive in Sokoto

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO: In a major boost to Nigeria’s development efforts, the European Union (EU), in partnership with UN agencies and the Danish Refugee Council (DRC), launched three landmark initiatives worth over €60 million to strengthen social protection, healthcare access, and resilience in Sokoto.

Funded by the EU and set to run from 2024 to 2027, the initiatives SUSI, SARAH, and SPADS aim to uplift millions through improved social systems, reproductive health, and support for displaced populations.

Governor Dr. Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State represented by his Deputy Idris Mohammed Gobir, expressed strong support to the projects.



“These initiatives will not only improve critical services but also build long-term resilience. Sokoto is proud to champion these efforts,” he said.

EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Gautier Mignot, emphasized inclusivity:

“These programmes are part of our commitment to people-centered development that leaves no one behind.”

The projects Highlights are,S USI (Supporting Sustainable Social Protection Systems) Led by UNICEF and ILO, this program will enhance Nigeria’s social protection infrastructure in four states, including Sokoto.

SARAH (Strengthening Access to Reproductive and Adolescent Health). A collaboration between UNICEF and UNFPA, targeting over 45 million women and children with improved healthcare services across Sokoto, Adamawa, and Kwara states.

SPADS (Support for Protection, Assistance & Durable Solutions) Led by DRC, SPADS supports displaced persons through locally-driven plans, livelihood programs, and climate smart solutions.

Cristian Munduate, the UNICEF Nigeria Representative, noted:

“We are building strong systems that protect every child and improve healthcare for girls and mothers.”

The ILO’s Dr. Vanessa Phala added that, “This is about laying the legal and institutional foundations for lasting social protection.”

The representative of Denish refugee Council DRC’s Mr Pierre Mendiharat highlighted the community leadership.



“Local Action Plans ensure the solutions are rooted in the voices of the people they serve.”

The launch event drew federal and state officials, traditional and religious leaders, and diplomats from nine EU nations, showcasing unified support for inclusive growth and resilience in Nigeria.