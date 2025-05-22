The European Union (EU) will end up receiving higher-priced and worse-quality nitrogen fertilizers after increasing duties on nitrogen fertilizers from Russia and Belarus.

Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said this on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the European Parliament voted overwhelmingly to introduce new protective tariffs on agricultural products and fertilizers from Russia and Belarus, in spite of protests from European farmers who feared a sharp rise in prices for key commodities.

“As a result, the EU will receive nitrogen fertilizers at a higher price, of worse quality.

“This is because our fertilizers, including nitrogen fertilizers, are truly of the highest quality,’’ Peskov told