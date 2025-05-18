Enugu LP Rep, Umeha, defects to APC — Says ruling party protects Igbo interests better

APC flags

By Dennis Agbo

Hon. Sunday Umeha, the representative of Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency of Enugu State in the House of Representatives, has defected from the Labour Party (LP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umeha announced his defection during a mini-rally at Ibagwa-Aka in Igboeze South Local Government Area, revealing that he had resigned from LP and registered with APC at his ward.

He cited internal crises within LP at both state and national levels as part of his reasons for leaving. He also expressed confidence that the APC better protects the interests of Ndigbo compared to his former party.

At the same event, a Labour Party chieftain in Igboeze South, Chief Joshua Ogbonna, popularly known as “Father Father,” led over 1,000 LP members, including the party’s local government structures, to join APC.

With his defection, Umeha becomes the first and only APC member to occupy an elective position in Enugu State since the party’s inception in 2014. He added that joining the ruling party would help connect his people to the center for greater benefits.

Umeha highlighted projects like the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, and the 2nd Niger Bridge as evidence of APC’s commitment to Igbo interests.

The Leader of APC in Enugu State and Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, represented by his former running mate, Barr. George Ogara, welcomed the new members, praising the influx of credible personalities into the party.

Enugu State APC Chairman, Barr. Ugochukwu Agballah, expressed optimism about the party’s chances of taking over the state’s leadership from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2027. He criticized PDP’s 26-year dominance, accusing it of bringing hardship through heavy taxation, land grabbing, and demolitions.