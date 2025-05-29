Enugu, Gov Mbah must remain PDP — Nwobodo

Nwobodo

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU — Elder statesman and former Governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo, has declared that Enugu State must remain under the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), affirming that Governor Peter Mbah will not defect to any other political party.

Speaking at the two-year anniversary celebration of Governor Mbah’s administration on Thursday, Nwobodo stated that the governor would seek re-election on the PDP platform in 2027 and would win.

“Enugu State remains the only PDP-controlled state in the South East, which confirms the party’s stronghold here. We will not abandon the PDP for anyone or any other party. Peter Mbah will contest for a second term under the PDP, and he will return as Governor in 2027,” Nwobodo declared.

Enugu State has been a PDP stronghold since the return of democracy in 1999, consistently winning all electoral positions in the state until the 2023 general elections, when the Labour Party made significant inroads, claiming a majority of legislative seats, though the PDP retained the governorship.

Following the elections, many lawmakers and political figures who contested under the Labour Party, including its 2023 governorship candidate, have returned to the PDP.

Also speaking at the event, billionaire businessman Prince Arthur Eze stated that President Bola Tinubu had already endorsed Governor Mbah for a second term in office.

In his remarks, Governor Mbah expressed the weight of responsibility he carries in leading the state, revealing that he often loses sleep over the implications of his decisions on the people of Enugu.

“I’m constantly thinking about how my decisions affect the lives of our people. It’s a responsibility I don’t take lightly,” he said.