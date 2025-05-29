Enugu community discovers underground pits where ritualist buries victims alive 

…As youths destroy, burn his palatial house

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU— The sleepy Umumba Ndiagu community in Ezeagu Local Government Area, Enugu State, Tuesday, erupted in anger when the youths of the community alleged a member of the community, said to be a native doctor, known as Ichie Millions, also called Ezeani, who claimed to be a businessman, was using his vast compound for kidnapping and criminal activities.

They also alleged that it was discovered that the native doctor kills and buries people alive in his compound.

To search for the truth, the youths of the community invaded the compound and to their bewilderment, discovered that the native doctor, Ezeani, had soak away pits that were said to be filled with the dead bodies of human beings.

He allegedly kidnapped his victims, including pregnant women and children, and buried them alive for ritual purposes.

The discovery threw the community into shock and sadness prompting the youths to attack and burn his house.

A trending viral video was seen when the youths ransacked the houses in the compound, including what they said was his shrine.

The community was said to have discovered these dastardly acts after Ezeani was alleged to have been caught kidnapping a 13-year-old minor in his community.

This led to a probe of his activities, which further led to the unveiling of a can of worms in his palatial building, parked with exotic cars.

The community alleged that he was found to have buried several victims alive in a soak-away pit in his compound.

13-year-old victim’s story

“My father and I went to fetch firewood, which we will use to fry our garri. His men came and asked my dad for his cutlass, which he gave them. Suddenly, they grabbed me and kept me in a pit they had dug. I then started crying and the Neighborhood Watch operatives heard my cry and came to rescue me,” the little girl rescued from the hands of Ezeani recounted in a viral video.

Also, in another trending viral video, the voice of a shocked member of the community was heard equally recounting the horror.

“We have caught the killers. They kill people. People’s dead bodies are inside here. They have killed a lot of people. We just rescued a 13-year-old child, who they wanted to use for rituals.

“This is happening in Ojor’s house in Umumba Ndiagu, Ezeagu in Enugu State. This is one of them here,” referring to a suspect apprehended at the scene.

The community youths caught a man who claimed he was a security guard and was asked by the native doctor to guard the compound.

He was seen in the video, dumped on the compound, stripped naked, and tied hands and feet, while the youths went about burning and destroying all structures in the compound.

He, however, denied involvement in the killings but is said to have admitted frequenting the native doctor’s residence for ritual purposes.

The suspect who identified the native doctor as Ezeani explained during interrogation by the angry youths: “I am a business person and I came here. After I finished performing some sacrifices, it remained for a water sacrifice to be performed for me.

“I was waiting for everything to be done for me. There are things to be done but I don’t know what he used to do the things, but what they do here is that as a newcomer, they normally send the person on an errand.

“The owner of this place, Daddy Ezeani, asked me to protect this place and scare anyone coming here away.”

Ezeani is said to be currently on the run but it was gathered that his wives were also caught by the community members while his house and cars were all burnt down by the irate youths.

Police launch manhunt for fleeing native doctor

Meanwhile, the police commissioner, Bitrus Giwa, is said to have ordered for a manhunt for the fleeing native doctor.

In a statement by the command’s spokesman, SP Daniel Ndukwe, the Police said: “Police operatives of the Enugu State Command, attached to the Umumba Division, in the early hours of May 27, 2025, at about 3:15 a.m., in collaboration with Neighbourhood Watch personnel and vigilant community members, successfully rescued a 13-year-old girl (name withheld), allegedly kidnapped for ritual murder, at Umuojor village in Ishiagu community of Ezeagu Local Government Area.

“The operation also led to the arrest of three male suspects connected to the crime, namely: Uche Kingsley Agumba, 33; Ilo Nweze Onyedikachi, 36 and Ejike Odinwankpa, 38. The prime suspect, identified as Levi Onyeka Obu nicknamed “Ezeani” and “E-Dey-Play-E-Dey-Show,” a native doctor and prominent member of the community, fled the scene and is currently at large.

“During the rescue, two decomposing bodies, one male and one female, were discovered buried in a concrete-sealed pit within an uncompleted building, owned and used as a shrine and heinous criminal activities by the fleeing prime suspect.

“Investigations reveal that the deceased victims were recently murdered and buried in the pit by the suspects for ritual purposes, and the rescued child was moments away from suffering the same fate before the timely intervention.

“In line with its laws, the Enugu State Government has demolished the buildings owned by the fleeing prime suspect and used for the criminal enterprise.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, who promptly visited the crime scene, has commended the efforts of the police operatives, local security groups and community members, whose collaboration ensured the success of the operation.

He has also directed the Command’s Tactical Squads, as well as Investigation and Intelligence Units, to intensify efforts in tracking down the fleeing suspect and other accomplices still at large, with a firm resolve to ensure justice is served.”