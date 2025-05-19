Enugu Agog As Guinness™ Brings Famed Premier League Trophy to Coal City…Governor Mbah lauds Guinness™ Nigeria for its imprints in sports development

Guinness™, the iconic flagship brand of Nigeria’s foremost total beverage company, Guinness Nigeria Plc., on Friday May 16, 2025 lived up to its promise of delivering unforgettable moments to football fans and consumers in the country when it brought the famed Premier League Trophy to the city of Enugu, thrilling thousands of passionate football lovers with an unforgettable celebration of the beautiful game.

This historic stop in Enugu marks the first leg of the Guinness™ Trophy Tour, a three-day, two-city celebration that gives fans up-close access to the prestigious Premier League™ Trophy, the ultimate symbol of football excellence.

Welcoming the trophy to the state, His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, expressed his delight at the occasion and commended Guinness Nigeria for choosing Enugu as the starting point of this tour.

“I am delighted to receive the iconic Premier League trophy today, courtesy of our esteemed partners at Guinness Nigeria. This is more about Enugu’s legacy as the home of football in Nigeria and our future as a hub of sporting excellence,” he said.

Like Guinness™, Mbah said, his administration sees sports as a powerful force for unity, inspiration, and growth. “That is why we are not just talking; we are acting. From the total reconstruction of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium to the revival of the Awgu Games Village, we are laying the groundwork to host the 2026 National Sports Festival and position Enugu on the global sports map,” he added.

Giving reasons for the choice of Enugu as one of the two cities for the Guinness™ Premier League Trophy Tour, the Corporate Relations Director, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Rotimi Odusola, said it was an easy decision given the football history of the state. He described the State as the spiritual home of sports in Nigeria, noting the exploits of Rangers International FC.

Odusola highlighted that beyond football, Guinness Nigeria has maintained a deep, longstanding relationship with Enugu and the wider South-East through impactful social investment initiatives.

“This Trophy Tour is more than just football—it’s a tribute to the communities we serve and our legacy of partnership. Over the years, Guinness Nigeria has supported Enugu through various initiatives—from empowering 50 women in Iwollo, Ezeagu LGA with tools and training for micro-businesses, to providing clean water solutions through our Water of Life program and celebrating the cultural vibrancy of the state with activations like Smooth Homecoming. This is our way of honouring a region that continues to inspire us,” he said.

According to him, the Trophy Tour is an opportunity to reinforce Guinness Nigeria, being a business that has been involved in the fabric of Nigeria for 75 years, while also using the opportunity to create magical moments for its consumers and football fans through the collaboration between Guinness™ globally and the Premier League.

“At Guinness Nigeria, we believe that football goes beyond the pitch—it’s about identity, pride, and unforgettable moments shared with fellow fans. By bringing the Premier League Trophy to Enugu, we’re not only honouring our consumers’ passion for football but also putting them at the heart of the action,” Odusola said.

Also speaking at the event, the Enugu State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Barr. Lloyd Ike Ekweremadu Jr emphasized the importance of the occasion. “It’s inspiring to see a global brand like Guinness™ invest in sports development and fan engagement at the grassroots. We hope this visit sparks more collaboration between public and private sectors in promoting football excellence.”

Alongside the trophy showcase, fans enjoyed a signature Guinness™ MatchDay experience, a multi-sensory football hub featuring large viewing screens, highlight and replay corners with noise-cancellation headsets, on-site jersey customization booths, and a striking 360-degree Guinness™ bar serving exclusive cocktails inspired by the iconic stout.

The Guinness™ MatchDay which was held at the popular New Berries Park saw numerous fans win items like free drinks, Guinness™ MatchDay T-shirts, footballs, signed Premier League club jerseys, among other gift items. There were also live performances by notable artistes and DJs, including Slow Dog, Lord EI and DJ Youngest.

The Guinness™ Trophy Tour will continue its journey to Lagos on May 18, 2025, where fans can anticipate another unforgettable Guinness™ MatchDay celebration.