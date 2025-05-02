Endsars movement was one of the craziest moments of my life – Falz

By Benjamin Njoku

Rapper and activist Falz recently opened up about his experience during the 2020 #EndSARS movement, calling it one of the craziest and toughest moments of his life.

He featured on the #WithChude Live show, held last Sunday, at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, where he shared his thoughts on activism and justice.

Falz described the #EndSARS period as “one of the craziest times” but emphasized that he doesn’t regret participating in the movement.

“That period was one of the craziest and toughest times of my life. But I don’t regret it at all. I was taught never to regret doing what I believe is right. And the Endsars protests, the struggle, the connection we all felt- it was monumental. I’m grateful I participated.

“I’m not doing it for anybody specifically. It’s about what I feel strongly about. It’s about compassion. It’s about humanity”, Falz stated.

The rapper believes fighting for justice is about compassion and humanity, not seeking validation or applause.

He credits his father, renowned lawyer and human rights activist Femi Falana (SAN), as his source of inspiration and role model for activism.

Falz has consistently used his platform to speak against bad governance and police brutality. He paid tribute to victims of police brutality in his video, “Johnny,” highlighting the struggles faced by young Nigerians.

The rapper continues to advocate for justice, even after the #EndSARS movement, and has participated in memorial events to commemorate the Lekki tollgate shooting.