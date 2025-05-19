Enchanted Events was informed by my desire to merge creativity with precision – Ugochi Nwachukwu

By Chioma Okoye

Few Events Planners and Designers craft immersive story-driven events like the Founder and Creative Director of Enchanted Events, Ugochi Nwachukwu. The renowned Events Designer is setting new standards in the industry, blending her creative vision with unique storytelling to bring different functions and celebrations to life. Raring a passion for empowering others, Ugochi Nwachukwu has also set up the Event Designer Business Academy to groom and support upcoming event planners.

Nwachukwu revealed that her brand, Enchanted Events has always been about transforming regular spaces into breathtaking experiences. She founded the brand to bring a breath of fresh air into the Events Planning and Design Industry:

“Enchanted Events was informed by my desire to merge creativity with precision, to create events that aren’t just about the food and music, but about how people feel when they walk in. I’ve always said I want guests at our events to feel like they’ve entered another world, even just for a day. That vision of crafting immersive, story-driven celebrations was my north star from day one, and it remains the heartbeat of Enchanted Events today,”

She noted that a number of experiences in her life set her on the journey to becoming a renowned event planner & designer. For her, it was never a single inspiration, but a beautiful thread of events running through her life that made her career choice clearer.

“My transition into events felt incredibly natural. Stepping into the world of fashion as an international model gave me the language and creative expression to articulate that passion. Experiencing the behind-the-scenes of runway shows, watching how every detail, from lighting to fabric, worked together to tell a story deepened my love for creating atmospheres that left a lasting impression. On experience after another affirmed that this was what I’m meant to do, and I haven’t looked back since”

Ugochi Nwachukwu noted that the road to establishing herself as a household name as a young woman in the industry wasn’t always rosy. She recalled countless times where she had to turn doubters into believers through her craft: “I’d sometimes get those skeptical looks, as if they were thinking, ‘Can this young lady really deliver a world-class event?’ I had to earn their confidence through my work, project by project,”

“Another challenge was that the concept of ‘luxury events’ was still developing here. Many clients were not used to investing large budgets into events beyond the basics. So, convincing someone to trust me with an ambitious, out-of-the-box concept, and to pay what it was actually worth took perseverance,” she added.

She believes that one of her most important projects yet is the Event Designer Business Academy, where she is forging a unique legacy, helping young designers to become sustainable and leave their own mark.

“Through the Academy, I work with aspiring and established event planners and designers from around the world, and our focus is not just on designing breathtaking events (though we do that too), but on building profitable, sustainable businesses around their talent. We train them on very pragmatic things like client management, pricing for value, marketing, and how to streamline operations. For me, inspiring the next generation through the Academy is about legacy,”

Ugochi Nwachukwu has called on more women to be persistent in creating their own niche. She wants women to combine passion with strategy, while planning, strategizing and remaining intentional about their businesses.