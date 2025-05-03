Emirate tussle: Sanusi, Bayero hold parallel turbaning of Galadiman Kano

Late Emir Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido, the new Emir

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Kano Emirate tussle, assumed a dramatic dimension yesterday as both the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II and the 15th Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero held parallel turbaning of Galadiman Kano. While Sanusi turbaned Munir Sanusi Bayero as the new Galadiman Kano, Bayero on the other hand, turbaned Sunusi Lamido Ado Bayero as the new Galadiman Kano.

The turbaning followed the demise of Abbas Sanusi, the last holder of the title.

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II while speaking during the turbaning of the new Galadiman Kano and four others, said their appointments were based on their track records.

Others who were turbaned included, Wamban š±n¿, Alhaji Kabir Tijjani Hashim who is the District Head of Nassarawa; Turakin š±n¿, Alhaji Mahmud Ado Bayero, the District Head of Gwale; Tafidan š±n¿, Adam Lamido Sanusi and Yariman š±n¿, Alhaji Ahmad Abbas Sanusi.

Sanusi enjoined them to remain exemplary leaders and continue to demonstrate loyalty, humility and compassion to the common man.

He said, “You have been chosen based on your track records and that of your families, most of you (referring to them individually) have shown and demonstrated loyalty to the emirate and our lineage, the people and the state in general.

“We are aware already of what you have been doing, you have been on the saddle to help the poor and are contributing immensely to the betterment of the society. I urge you all to keep it up and ensure that you borrow a leaf from your fathers. May God help you all in discharging your duties,” the Emir, Sanusi said.

The turbaning ceremony held at the Kofar Kudu palace was attended by Governor Abba Yusuf, other members of the State Executive Council, traditional and religious leaders, family, friends and other well wishers.

Meanwhile, the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero also held a similar turbaning of the new Galadiman Kano, Sunusi Lamido Ado Bayero at the Nassarawa Mini palace. Bayero said the new Galadiman Kano was appointed based on his track records, wealth of experience and contributions to the emirate.