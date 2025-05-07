Emir confirms killing of captain, soldier, 3 terrorists in Borno community

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Emir of Gwoza, HRH Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta, has confirmed the killing of a captain and a private soldier when some armed terrorists invaded Izge community of Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The incident, which took place at about 1 am on Wednesday, also left three terrorists suspected to be members of Boko Haram dead, with the recovery of motorcycles, bicycles, an operational vehicle and a sophisticated rifle, all belonging to the terrorists.

Speaking to our correspondent on Wednesday morning, the traditional ruler commended the military, men of the Civilian Joint Task Force, local hunters, vigilantes and the resilient community in Izge for their collaborative efforts in repelling the attack.

He prayed Allah (God) to grant eternal rest to the souls of the departed military officers and fortitude for their families to bear the irreparable loss.

He also called for urgent steps by the federal government to address the renewed attacks, as people prepare for this year’s cropping season.

“My people in Izge community came under Boko Haram invasion today at about 1 am. Unfortunately, a captain and a soldier paid the supreme price. But in a brave and swift reaction from the military, men of the Civilian Joint Task Force, local hunters, vigilantes and the resilient community, the attack was repelled with the killing of three terrorists.

“As the community is still trailing the terrorists, over 10 bicycles, motorcycles, one-sized military vehicle and one sophisticated rifle with ammunition were recovered from the terrorists.

“Let me commend our military forces, other security agencies, men of CJTF, local hunters and vigilantes and our resilient people for their bravery, because as I speak, many people are still in the bush combing the whereabouts of the fleeing terrorists.

“Let me equally commend our passionate governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, for his relentless efforts in providing enabling resources to the security agencies and our CJTF members in the fight against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists which has brought about relative peace and resettlement of many displaced people back to their ancestral homes.

“I want to equally call on the federal government to equip our security forces with technological warfare/weapons to defeat the remnants of Boko Haram members terrorising our communities almost on a daily basis,” the Emir said.