Emergency Rule: Reps lack authority to summon Zamfara, Benue govs – Shinkafi

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former National Secretary of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr. Sani Shinkafi, has condemned the House of Representatives’ decision to summon the governors of Zamfara and Benue states, asserting that the move is unconstitutional.

He spoke to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday ahead of the scheduled appearance of the governors and the state assemblies’ leaders on May 8, 2025, following a press release from the House Committee on Public Petitions.

Shinkafi emphasised that the House of Representatives lacks the constitutional authority to intervene in the internal affairs of state governments.

“Certainly, the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petition has no constitutional power to summon democratically elected governors or State Assembly leaders to a public hearing on strictly internal affairs of their states,” he stated.

He criticised the petition from the civil rights organisation, Guardians of Democracy and the Rule of Law, as politically motivated and aimed at undermining democratic structures in Zamfara and Benue.

He pointed out that the National Assembly’s investigative powers, as outlined in Sections 88 and 89 of the Constitution, do not extend to summoning state governors for matters strictly related to state governance.

“The principle of separation of powers by the executive, legislature, and judiciary is equally enshrined in the constitution for effective governance,” Shinkafi noted.

He emphasised that the ongoing activities of the Zamfara State House of Assembly demonstrate its ability to function effectively, with 15 out of 24 members still actively conducting legislative business despite the recent suspension of some members.

Furthermore, Shinkafi rejected the notion of declaring a state of emergency in Zamfara, asserting that the state is not facing a clear and present danger that warrants such drastic measures.

“There is nothing whatsoever that warrants the House of Representatives to summon the governor and Assembly leadership for a public hearing,” he said, commending Governor Dauda Lawal for his achievements in transforming the state within two years.

He urged the House of Representatives to engage with security agencies rather than pursue what he termed a ‘frivolous’ petition.

Shinkafi called on the House of Representatives to reject the petition and uphold the principles of democracy and rule of law, noting that genuine grievances should be addressed through the judicial system rather than political pressure tactics.

“Nigerians expect the House of Representatives to have invited service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police who have the constitutional mandates to safeguard the nation,” Shinkafi added.