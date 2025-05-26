Emergency room: How HEI is saving lives across Nigeria

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria’s healthcare system, long grappling with chronic underfunding and a severe shortage of modern medical facilities, is a landscape where an emergency can quickly become a death sentence.

With only 35,000 doctors serving a population exceeding 200 million – far below the World Health Organisation’s recommendation of 237,000 – the system is buckling under immense pressure.

The annual loss of at least $2 billion to medical tourism further exacerbates this dire situation.

However, amidst this crisis, a beacon of hope shines through: the Health Emergency Initiative (HEI). Guided by the powerful creed, “None Should Die ” HEI is revolutionising emergency healthcare access across Nigeria. Acting as the next of kin for indigent emergency victims, the organisation steps in to cover medical bills, ensuring that no life is lost due to an unpaid fee.

Their impactful work extends beyond financial aid, as it actively leads life-saving education, equipping everyday Nigerians with vital first aid and emergency response skills.

For Modinat Ogunbade, the intervention was nothing short of a miracle. When her young son fell gravely ill, her attempts at home remedies proved futile.

Desperate, she rushed him to the hospital, where a severe condition requiring urgent surgery was quickly diagnosed. The news crushed her; the cost of the operation was an insurmountable barrier.

With no other option, she left the hospital, hoping to somehow gather the funds. Just hours later, an urgent call changed everything: “Come back immediately.”

She raced back, fearing the worst, but was met with overwhelming relief. HEI had covered everything – the surgery, medication, and post-operative care. That very evening, her son was prepped for surgery.

Thanks to this timely intervention, the operation was a resounding success. Today, he is alive, a testament to an organization that deemed his life worth saving.

Modinat’s story is but one among the 33,500 lives HEI has impacted across 78 hospitals in 12 states. In a nation where thousands still succumb to preventable delays in care, and over 9,600 emergencies have been addressed through HEI-trained First Responders, this work is truly revolutionary.

Beyond hospital interventions, HEI is empowering communities with life-saving knowledge. More than 126,000 people in rural and underserved areas have received training in CPR and First Aid. Additionally, over 11,200 healthcare workers have been provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), enabling them to continue their vital work safely.

The initiative has also offered nutrition support to 1,575 malnourished children and assisted over 3,750 accident and fire victims, achieving an impressive 72 per cent survival rate among the critically injured.

The impact continues to grow. Between March 13th and 17th, 2025, HEI conducted a transformative First Responders Training for Teachers and Students in Kwara State, imparting crucial first aid and emergency response skills to selected educators and learners.

Looking ahead, the organization will launch a Secondary School Students First-Responder Training in Rivers State. This expansion aims to equip young Nigerians with life-saving skills, transforming bystanders into immediate first responders.

This critical initiative has received a significant boost with the approval from three state governments to integrate the First Responders training into the secondary school curriculum.

“Our goal is simple: to ensure that no Nigerian dies due to lack of immediate medical attention or the inability to pay for emergency care,” stated a spokesperson for HEI.

“We believe that everyone deserves a fighting chance, and our community-driven approach is proving that with the right intervention, lives can be saved and futures secured.”

For countless Nigerians, HEI represents the crucial difference between tragedy and survival, despair and hope.

In a healthcare system where financial barriers too often lead to preventable deaths, Its unwavering commitment sends a powerful and unmistakable message: no one should die because they cannot afford to live.