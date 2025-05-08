Emergence of Pope Leo XIV “profound blessing” to the world – Peter Obi

Peter Obi

Peter Obi of the Labour Party has extended warm congratulations to His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV, on his election as the new head of the Roman Catholic Church.

Describing the new pontiff’s emergence as a “profound blessing,” Obi said Pope Leo XIV’s leadership comes at a time of deep need for divine guidance and moral clarity in the world.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV, on his election as the Supreme Pontiff and spiritual leader of over 1.3 billion Catholics worldwide,” Obi said in a statement issued Thursday. “His emergence at this critical time in the life of the Church and the world reaffirms the enduring presence of divine guidance in our shared human journey.”

Obi commended the College of Cardinals for what he called a demonstration of “timeless wisdom” and unity in choosing a leader through “prayerful discernment” and openness to the Holy Spirit.

He also thanked the global Catholic faithful for their prayers during the papal conclave, noting that “our collective petitions have not been in vain.”

Referring to the new Pope’s first address, Obi said the speech was “reassuring and inspiring,” citing its message of humility, peace, and solidarity with the vulnerable as a sign of hope in a world “overwhelmed by division and despair.”

Pope Leo XIV, a member of the Order of Saint Augustine and former Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, brings with him decades of pastoral and missionary experience, particularly in Latin America.

Obi expressed hope that the pontificate of Pope Leo XIV would usher in a new era of “deep spiritual renewal, courageous dialogue, unwavering service to humanity, and fidelity to the Gospel message.”

“May God bless and guide Pope Leo XIV as he assumes the sacred responsibility of leading the Church through the complexities of our ever-changing world,” he added.

