Eli Jae’s “Sexual Healing” debuts at no. 88 on official Nigeria top 100 chart

By Benjamin Njoku

Eli Jae’s “Sexual Healing” makes a notable debut at No. 88 on Nigeria’s Official Top 100 chart, marking a significant step in his rising music career.

Emerging Nigerian R&B and Afro-fusion artist Eli Jae has achieved a significant milestone with his latest single, “Sexual Healing,” debuting at No. 88 on the Official Nigeria Top 100 chart by TurnTable Charts. This accomplishment marks Eli Jae’s first entry into the national chart, highlighting his growing influence in the Nigerian music scene.

“Sexual Healing,” released under Squareball Entertainment, showcases Eli Jae’s signature blend of soulful R&B and Afro-fusion rhythms. The track delves into themes of love and intimacy, resonating with a broad audience and contributing to its chart success.

Eli Jae, born Abuchi Elijae Emedem, hails from Port Harcourt and has been steadily building his musical career. His debut EP, “Blend,” released in September 2023, received positive reviews, with standout tracks like “Most Beautiful” garnering over half a million streams and “You” going viral on TikTok with over a million views. His subsequent singles, including “Me & You” and “All Over,” have further solidified his reputation as a rising star in the Nigerian music industry.

The Official Nigeria Top 100 chart, compiled by TurnTable Charts, is the country’s standard music chart, reflecting a combination of audio and video streams, as well as radio airplay. Eli Jae’s entry into the chart signifies a growing recognition of his talent and the increasing popularity of his music among Nigerian audiences.

As Eli Jae continues to develop his unique sound and connect with fans, his chart debut with “Sexual Healing” is a promising indicator of his potential for future success in the music industry.