Ekiti, Osun elections hold July, 20, August 8, 2026 – INEC

INEC boss, Mahmood Yakubu.

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC on Friday announced Saturday, July 20, 2026, for the conduct of the Ekiti stage Governorship election.

According to INEC, the Osun stage will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this while swearing in some new Resident Electoral Commissioners RECs.

Details later…