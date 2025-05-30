Ekiti Govt bans tobacco smoking in private, public places

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti–The Ekiti State Government (EKSG) has declared a ban on tobacco smoking in both private and public places in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The declaration was made on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, during the flag off of ‘World No Tobacco Day 2025’, in partnership with Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) themed: ‘Unmasking the Appeal: Exposing the Tobacco Industry’s Tactics’.

Speaking with journalists, the Ekiti State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Filani Oyebanji, said the ban is a proactive step toward protecting the health and well-being of residents and reducing tobacco-related diseases.

Dr. Oyebanji, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Olusola Gbenga-Igotun, explained that tobacco use contributes significantly to social vices and health problems, highlighting the need for intensified awareness, stronger regulations and effective cessation programs.

He added the programme will also be extended to other local government areas of the state.

“For decades, the tobacco industry has thrived on a simple but insidious tactic appeal. They have masked the harsh realities of addiction and disease behind glossy advertisements, celebrity endorsements, flavored products, and targeted marketing.

“Their goal is to hook new users while retaining the loyalty of the addicted. One of the most concerning aspects of their strategy is the aggressive targeting of young people. Through sleek packaging, sweetened flavors, and social media campaigns, they paint tobacco and nicotine use as trendy and sophisticated. But behind this mask lies the grim truth: tobacco use remains one of the leading causes of preventable death worldwide, responsible for millions of lives lost each year.

“The industry focuses marketing efforts on specific demographics, such as youth or low-income communities and attempts to influence policymakers and undermine public health efforts.

“Moreover, the industry’s tactics are evolving. As more people become aware of the dangers of smoking, companies are shifting their focus to alternative nicotine products-vapes, e-cigarettes, and heated tobacco devices-branding them as “safer” or “less harmful.” These products are not without risks, and their long-term effects are still emerging. Yet, the industry continues to push these alternatives, capitalizing on regulatory gaps and public misinformation.

“Today, we must commit ourselves to unmasking these tactics and advocating for truth. We must empower communities with accurate information, strengthen regulations to close loopholes, and support those on the journey to quit tobacco use. Our youth deserve to grow up in environments free from the manipulation of profit-driven industries”.

The Executive Director of CAPPA, Executive Director, Oluwafemi Akinbode, said the initiative reflects not only a strong political will within Ekiti State but also a strategic alignment with global public health standards.

He emphasized that the ‘Smoke-Free Ekiti Project’ is crucial for shielding non-smokers from secondhand smoke, shifting social norms around tobacco use and easing the long-term healthcare burden on the state.

The Chairman of Ado Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Bosun Osaloni commended the state government and CAPPA for their efforts with a pledge to support the enforcement of regulations, including the implementation of laws to penalize violators of the smoking ban.