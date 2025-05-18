Ekiti 2026: Ex-deputy Gov Aluko heads Oyebanji’s endorsement committee

Gov Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State.

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti — Former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Aluko, has been appointed to lead the committee responsible for endorsing Governor Biodun Oyebanji for a second term.

The committee, known as the BAO State Endorsement Committee, was inaugurated in Ado-Ekiti during a meeting of key stakeholders, including political, opinion, and community leaders from across the state.

The committee includes former Deputy Governor Professor Modupe Adelabu and Alaba Bejide as co-chairmen, with Karounwi Oladapo, Folorunso Olabode, and Seun Afuye serving as Secretary, Treasurer, and Welfare Officer, respectively.

Other members are:

Senator Michael Opeyemi (Senate Leader)

Femi Bamisile

Hon. Dele Fatile (APC State Exco)

Comrade Segun Dipe (APC State Exco)

Ayo Kolawole (Chairman, North Senatorial District)

Hon. Bankole Odekun (Chairman, Central Senatorial District)

Chief Akindele Akinbobola (Chairman, South Senatorial District)

Hon. Michael Akinleye (16 LG Party Chairmen)

Hon. Olusegun Ojo (ALGON, 38 LG/LCDA Chairmen)

Akinwale Kikelomo (State Women Stakeholders Secretary)

Otunba Lekan Oyebanji

High Chief Olajide Awe

Hon. Sola Elesin (APC State Chairman)

Mrs. Caroline Egunlusi (Chairman, State Women Stakeholders)

Rt. Hon. Stephen Aribasoye (State House of Assembly)

Omolabi Bolanle (State Women Stakeholders Treasurer)

Mary Oso Omotoso (Communities Representation)

Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun (Media/Publicity)

Speaking after the inauguration, Abiodun Aluko emphasized that the endorsement of Governor Oyebanji is based on his administration’s achievements, inclusive governance, and commitment to the welfare of Ekiti’s people.

He praised Oyebanji’s successful implementation of his Shared Prosperity Agenda, which focuses on road infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, education, worker welfare, and support for the elderly and vulnerable citizens.

Aluko noted that the Governor’s impact across these sectors has gained widespread support, even from opposition figures, predicting that Oyebanji may face one of the easiest re-elections in the state’s history.

He concluded, “Everybody loves BAO, and his endorsement is a done deal. As elder statesmen, we must handle this process maturely and responsibly.”