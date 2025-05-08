Eight applicants for Kwara TESCOM job fail drug test, lose slots

A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. PHOTO: AP

By Demola Akinyemi, ILORIN

Eight of the 1,800 shortlisted for Kwara Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) jobs have tested positive to outlawed drugs, automatically losing their slots to the next best candidates in the highly competitive exercise.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary,Rafiu Ajakaiye, to journalists in Ilorin.

According to the statement: “TESCOM Chairman, Bello Taoheed Abubakar said that the eight shortlisted candidates tested for hard drugs such as benzodiazepine, tramadol, cotinine, marijuana, and amphetamine — all of which are considered unsafe for human health.

“The drug test was conducted by the NDLEA with the full support of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.”

It added that,”a major implication of this development is that the affected individuals will be replaced by the candidates who are next to them in performance from their respective local government areas.

“The idea is to send a strong message about the state government’s zero-tolerance for drug abuse. We have a duty of care not to expose little children to drug abuse under any circumstance.”