EFCC quizzes comedian AY Makun over alleged naira abuse

By Henry Oduah

Comedian and actor Ayo Makun, alias AY, has broken his silence following his recent invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged abuse of the naira.

In a statement posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, AY confirmed that he was questioned by the anti-graft agency on Monday, May 5, in connection with the public spraying of both local and foreign currencies during a recent social event, an act considered a violation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) regulations on currency mutilation.

The comic star wrote, “I am grateful to God for His mercy and guidance. On Monday, I was invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) regarding an incident involving the public spraying of both local and foreign currencies, an act that has been classified as an offence related to the abuse of the Naira.”

AY expressed gratitude to the EFCC for their understanding and for granting him pardon after confirming that the money sprayed was not linked to criminal or illicit sources.

“I want to sincerely thank the EFCC and all authorities involved for their understanding and for granting me pardon based on confirmation that the money being sprayed is not linked to the proceeds of crime or any form of illicit funds,” he added.

Describing the experience as a “valuable lesson,” AY pledged to use his platform to educate the public on respecting the national currency.

He acknowledged that money spraying is a common feature of Nigerian celebrations, but urged Nigerians to be mindful of the law.

“It is important to understand that mutilating or abusing the Naira—whether by spraying, tearing, defacing, or mishandling—is not just a cultural practice but also a violation of Nigerian law. Such acts undermine the integrity of our national currency and can have serious legal consequences,” he stated.

The 53-year-old urged the public to uphold the dignity of the naira as a symbol of national sovereignty and economic stability.

Similarly, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo confirmed on Tuesday that she was contacted by the EFCC while in the United Kingdom and honoured the invitation upon her return to Nigeria. She appeared before the agency on May 5, 2025, and was reportedly questioned over aspects of her daughter’s recently concluded wedding.

Both celebrities have since pledged to help raise public awareness about the legal risks of currency abuse. According to Section 21 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, acts such as spraying, tearing, or defacing the Naira are punishable offences.