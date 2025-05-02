EFCC detains VeryDarkMan – Lawyer alleges

Popular Nigerian social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has been detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), according to his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju.

Adeyanju confirmed the detention in a Facebook post on Friday evening, alleging that VDM was arrested following his public criticism of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) over alleged unauthorised transactions on his mother’s account.

In a further update, Adeyanju revealed that a team of lawyers from his firm, led by Marvin Omorogbe, met with a friend of VDM who was detained alongside him.

“VDM refused to come out of the cell; that he won’t see anyone. VDM was locked inside the GTB exit door for over 5 mins to enable EFCC to arrest him and his friend.

“We will be taking legal actions against GTB for the inhumane treatment meted out to our client,” he posted.